TOKYO, July 31 Japan's government will lower the corporate tax rate by 2 percentage points from next fiscal year as part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to encourage domestic business investment, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

Abe has pledged to lower Japan's corporate tax rate, among the highest in the world at above 35 percent, to less than 30 percent over several years has part of his economic growth strategy.

The tax cuts, which would start from the fiscal year beginning next April, would gradually bring the corporate tax rate down to around 29 percent, the Yomiuri reported without citing sources.

The government faces a challenge because it must come up with ways to make up for the revenue lost from the 2 percent tax cut, which could total around 1 trillion yen, the Yomiuri said.