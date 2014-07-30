TOKYO, July 31 Japan's government will lower the
corporate tax rate by 2 percentage points from next fiscal year
as part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's drive to encourage
domestic business investment, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on
Thursday.
Abe has pledged to lower Japan's corporate tax rate, among
the highest in the world at above 35 percent, to less than 30
percent over several years has part of his economic growth
strategy.
The tax cuts, which would start from the fiscal year
beginning next April, would gradually bring the corporate tax
rate down to around 29 percent, the Yomiuri reported without
citing sources.
The government faces a challenge because it must come up
with ways to make up for the revenue lost from the 2 percent tax
cut, which could total around 1 trillion yen, the Yomiuri said.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Eric Meijer)