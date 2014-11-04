* Govt panel to meet five times in Nov on sales tax hike
* Most members support hike; one prominent adviser opposes
* Japan struggling to balance growth with fiscal discipline
(Adds details on panel members)
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Nov 4 A prominent adviser to Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the government on Tuesday to
delay a sales tax hike scheduled for next year to prevent
causing a fall in consumer spending that would derail the
economy.
Koichi Hamada, professor emeritus of economics at Yale
University and a close adviser to Abe, has publicly spoken about
his views previously but they run counter to the stand taken by
most advisers on a special government-appointed panel.
They have said the tax increase should go ahead as planned
in order to slow the rise in Japan's public debt, which at twice
the size of its economy is the worst in the developed world.
"I've dropped my support for the second tax hike, because
the economy is not showing any signs that we should go ahead,"
Hamada said. "I would support this plan if it were delayed for
about a year and a half."
Hamada spoke to reporters after attending the first meeting
of a panel Abe established last month to advise him on whether
to go ahead with a sales tax increase to 10 percent scheduled
for next October.
Abe is supposed to decide by the end of the year, but there
is speculation that politicians will try to delay the plan after
the initial sales tax increase in April helped push the economy
into its deepest slump since the 2009 global financial crisis.
The fragility of the subsequent recovery has cast doubt over
the wisdom of pushing ahead with plans for a second increase.
The risks ratcheted up after the Bank of Japan decided on
Friday to increase government debt purchases, increasing its
quantitative easing in a bid to boost economic growth and break
the economy free from years of deflation.
If the government defers tightening fiscal policy by ducking
an increase in the sales tax, it risks fuelling speculation that
the BOJ is financing government spending. If it sticks to the
plan to increase the tax by October, it could trigger another
economic contraction and make it difficult to shake off
deflation.
But concerns that his popularity has peaked and worries
about the election calendar are certain to weigh as heavily as
economic data when Abe decides in coming weeks whether to press
ahead with a planned rise to 10 percent.
The panel, which includes at least 42 private-sector experts
will hold five debates in November, before submitting its
recommendations to the government's top economic council.
Two other members of the panel also opposed the second sales
tax increase, documents used at the meeting showed.
Meanwhile, four other members who gave presentations on
Tuesday said the government should go ahead with the tax
increase as revenues were needed for welfare and healthcare
spending, the documents showed.
Abe set up a similar panel last year, which recommended the
government carry out an initial sales tax increase to 8 percent
from 5 percent in April.
