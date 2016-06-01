* Tax hike pleases voters, stokes concern about govt debt
* Japan's economic data has been weak
* BOJ Kuroda calls on govt to maintain fiscal discipline
By Linda Sieg and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, June 1 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
told lawmakers on Wednesday that he has decided to delay a
scheduled sales tax hike by two-and-a-half years, putting his
plans for fiscal reforms on the back burner amid more weakness
in the economy.
The widely-anticipated delay will be welcomed by a majority
of voters, who will cast ballots in an upper house election in
July. But it is fanning doubts about Abe's plans to curb Japan's
huge public debt and fund ballooning social welfare costs of a
fast-ageing population.
The premier will hold a news conference at 1800 JST/0900 GMT
later in the day to explain his decision to the public.
"I want to fullfill my responsibility by accelerating
Abenomics more and more," Abe told a gathering of his ruling
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Wednesday. "I have decided to
delay the sales tax hike to 10 percent by two and half years."
It would be the second time that Abe has delayed the
increase in the sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent, after a
rise from 5 percent in April 2014 tipped the economy back into
recession. Abe took office in December 2012 pledging to beat
deflation and reboot the moribund economy with his "Abenomics"
revival recipe, but has made little headway amid stubbornly weak
domestic and export demand.
"From an economic standpoint, the market is likely to view
the delay as a positive surprise for domestic demand," said Lee
Jin Yang, macro research analyst for Aberdeen Asset Management
in Singapore.
Abe, whose term as LDP president and hence, premier, ends in
September 2018 unless the LDP changes its rules, had repeatedly
said he would implement the tax rise as planned unless the
economy faced a shock from a financial crisis or natural
disaster.
But he laid the groundwork for a delay at last week's Group
of Seven summit, insisting his G7 partners shared a "strong
sense of crisis" about the global economic outlook and drawing
parallels to the 2008 world financial crisis that followed the
bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers.
Many economists said Abe's comparisons to the Lehman
Brothers failure were far-fetched, but there is consensus that
Japan's economic data has been disappointingly weak.
Corporate profits, which Abe had been counting on to fuel
gains in wages, fell at the fastest pace in more than four years
in January-March, which could encourage companies to cut back on
future capital expenditure plans.
Revised data confirmed on Wednesday that manufacturing
activity in May contracted by the most in more than three years
as new orders slumped.
Government officials have said Abe has not abandoned a
pledge to bring the country's primary budget balance into the
black by the fiscal year from April 2020 to rein in public debt
which is already more than double annual economic output.
But that target had already looked elusive, even with the
government's rosy forecast of real economic growth of 2 percent
on average in coming years.
"I have very strong concern about fiscal discipline," said
Hiroshi Shiraishi, senior economist at BNP Paribas Securities.
"We are stepping onto a potentially dangerous path because
once you start this policy it is difficult to stop, and once you
do, the economy will tank."
Some economists now worry that Abe is leading the country
toward a sovereign ratings downgrade, which would push up
borrowing costs for Japanese companies.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said it was important
the government keep its pledge to achieve a primary budget
surplus by fiscal 2020, the Hokkaido Shimbun
reported.
Abe will also need to explain to voters how he plans to make
up for the funding gap from the tax hike delay to October 2019,
and keep pledges to beef up support for the elderly.
The premier will likely bow to pressure from his coalition
partner not to call a snap general election.
Speculation had simmered that Abe would call an election for
parliament's powerful lower house as he did in 2014 after
announcing the first tax hike delay, aiming to lock in his
ruling bloc's two-thirds "super majority" in the lower house and
win a similar grip on the upper chamber.
No lower house poll need be held until 2018.
(Reporting Leika Kihara and Stanley White in Tokyo, Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Shri
Navaratnam)