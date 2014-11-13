TOKYO Nov 13 The maker of Subaru cars warned that a Japan sales tax hike would harm its faltering economy, as speculation mounts that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will delay the rise as he faces stiff opposition from corporate leaders and the public.

Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd is a major beneficiary of Abe's stimulus policies, which have sent the yen sharply lower and bolstered profits at Japanese exporters.

Abe must decide by the year-end whether to raise the national sales tax next year for a second time in 18 months as part of an effort to shore up the country's finances.

"Raising the sales tax must be considered carefully because the economy is worse than expected," Fuji Heavy CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga told Reuters in an interview this week.

"Everyone is saying things, including cars, are not selling. I am very worried about the sales tax hike next October."

Abe raised the tax in April, pushing Japan's economy into its worst quarterly decline since the global financial crisis. Abe has said he will look at third-quarter GDP data, due on Monday, before deciding whether to proceed with a plan to raise the tax again next year. A news report on Wednesday said he would delay the increase to cushion the economy and would call a snap general election for next month.

Fuji Heavy, whose shares have nearly quadrupled since the start of last year, raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 12 percent last month and said it would sell 22,000 more vehicles overseas this year than initially forecast.

The yen has fallen 28 percent against the dollar to a seven-year low since Abe was elected in December 2012, giving a big boost to Subaru, which makes 80 percent of its vehicles in Japan and exports about three-fourths of that production. The smallest of Japan's passenger car makers has also been helped by robust U.S. sales of its Forester SUV and Legacy models.

Subaru recently cut its full-year domestic sales target, however, by 8 percent. Toyota Motor Corp, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Mazda Motor Corp also cut their domestic sales forecasts last month.

Yoshinaga expected sales to remain strong in the United States where, according to Autodata, Subaru spent up to 80 percent less than its Japanese peers for incentives in October. (Editing by William Mallard and Edmund Klamann)