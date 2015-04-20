* Japan's Amari, USTR Froman report progress in bilateral
talks
* Talks to continue on Japan rice market, U.S. car market
* Abe, Obama can welcome bilateral progress at summit, Amari
says
* Japan-U.S. trade talks hold key to broader deal
(Adds ministers' comments)
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, April 21 The United States and Japan made
significant progress in trade talks over the past days, adding
momentum to multilateral efforts toward a free-trade pact, both
sides said on Tuesday.
"Through these efforts, the gaps between the two sides have
been substantially narrowed," U.S. Trade Representative Michael
Froman said after two days of talks with Economy Minister Akira
Amari. "But continued work is needed to ultimately resolve the
outstanding issues."
Amari told reporters the long-running bilateral talks had
made enough progress to be welcomed at a summit on April 28
between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Barack Obama --
the goal he had declared for the ministerial talks.
"The negotiations are at the final stage," Amari said. "We
will continue to make utmost efforts toward an early agreement,
maximising our national interests."
Progress in the talks begun at the working level last week
adds momentum to multilateral efforts toward a free-trade pact,
Froman said. A bilateral deal is considered vital to a
long-delayed deal in the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade
pact, as their economies account for 80 percent of the 12-nation
group.
The ministers instructed their officials to work on the
remaining issues of access to the Japanese rice market and the
U.S. car market, Amari said. He and Froman could meet again if
necessary.
Abe, speaking on a news programme late on Monday, said the
discussion had narrowed to a few, lingering items.
Abe likened the talks to mountain climbing, saying there was
"one, tough stretch" to complete. "We would like to redouble our
efforts so that a deal can be reached," he said.
Amari on Sunday said Japan would not accept a U.S. demand to
substantially expand its rice imports, while pressing Washington
to further open the U.S. car-parts market.
Japan is set to allow a special quota of about 100,000
tonnes a year for rice imports from its 11 TPP partners, the
bulk of which is expected to come from the United States, the
Nikkei business daily said. The United States is demanding
roughly double the size of quota, the Nikkei said.
Japan has sought immediate abolition of a 2.5 percent tariff
on U.S. imports of auto parts, but Washington, under pressure
from the politically powerful auto industry, wants to maintain
auto-related tariffs as long as possible, the newspaper said.
Prospects for the bilateral deal improved on Thursday, when
senior U.S. lawmakers agreed on the wording of a bill to give
Congress a yes-or-no vote on TPP but not the power to alter a
deal. However, passage of the "fast track" bill, which Japan
says is essential, remains far from assured.
Washington and Tokyo see strategic as well as economic value
to a broad TPP deal as a counterweight to rising China, which
has not joined the group.
(Additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Kiyoshi Takenaka
and Linda Sieg; Editing by William Mallard and Janet Lawrence)