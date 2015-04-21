Relief map for Greek debt? Not without a fight or two
ATHENS Pretty much everyone agrees that Greece needs debt relief; what they don't agree on is what debt relief means.
TOKYO Japan's exports rose 8.5 percent in March from a year earlier, a faster pace than in the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, in a sign that overseas demand is gathering strength.
The rise matched the median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 2.5 percent year-on-year rise in February.
Imports fell 14.5 percent in the year to March, versus the median estimate of a 12.8 percent decrease. The decline was the largest since November 2009 as falling oil prices reduced the value of imports.
The trade balance came to a surplus of 229.3 billion yen ($1.9 billion), versus the median estimate of a 50.0 billion yen surplus. It was the first surplus since June 2012.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
ATHENS Pretty much everyone agrees that Greece needs debt relief; what they don't agree on is what debt relief means.
FRANKFURT Roughly 90 percent of the extra cash injected by the European Central Bank to boost the euro zone's economy is piling up in five of the bloc's wealthiest countries, an ECB study showed on Tuesday.