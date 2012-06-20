* May exports +10.0 pct y/y vs +9.3 pct forecast
* Trade balance -907.3 bln yen vs f'cast of -561.1 bln yen
By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, June 20 Japan's exports rose in May from
a year earlier at the fastest pace in almost a year and a half
due to solid demand from the United States, but the trade
deficit widened to the third highest level ever as energy
imports surged.
The 10.0 percent annual rise in exports in May was more than
then median forecast of a 9.3 percent annual rise and faster
than a 7.9 percent annual increase in April in an encouraging
sign that demand for Japanese goods can continue to weather
global economic turbulence.
The trade deficit widened more than expected as Japan
imported more fossil fuel to offset declining use of nuclear
power, but economists say the trade deficit is likely to shrink
in coming months as energy prices are now falling.
"Exports to the United States could slow somewhat but are
likely to continue to grow as U.S. consumption is holding firm,"
said Hiroaki Muto, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset
Management Co.
"China's efforts to support growth are likely to bear fruit
later this year, which will also help Japan's exports. Energy
prices are falling, so while there may be some time lag, this
will eventually lead to lower imports and a lower trade
deficit."
The annual increase in exports was the largest since
December 2010, when exports rose 12.9 percent from the same
period a year earlier.
The deficit in the trade balance in May widened to 907.3
billion yen ($11.48 billion) against a projected deficit of
561.1 billion yen, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.
In January, Japan recorded its biggest ever trade deficit of
1.481 trillion yen.
Imports rose 9.3 percent in May from a year earlier, against
the median forecast for a 2.9 percent annual increase.
Japan's economy grew an annualised 4.7 percent in the first
quarter, and economists expect solid private consumption and
rebuilding following last year's disaster on March 11 to sustain
growth this year. They forecast the economy will expand 2.3
percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2013.
Political parties that support a bailout needed to save
Greece from bankruptcy won a slim majority in an election on
Sunday, easing concerns that Europe's sovereign debt crisis is
spiraling out of control.
There are still worries about whether a separate bank
bailout for Spain will be enough to save its finance sector,
which could eventually weigh on external demand.
China surprised investors earlier this month by cutting
interest rates for the first time since the global financial
crisis as Europe's debt crisis weighs on its economic growth.