* Exports +3.8 pct yr/yr in April vs +5.9 pct forecast
* Imports +9.4 pct yr/yr in April vs +6.7 pct forecast
* Trade deficit to persist as import costs weigh
* Global demand seen picking up slowly, risks remain
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, May 22 Japan's exports rose less than
expected in April from a year earlier due to weak demand from
Europe and China, highlighting the challenges confronting the
world's third-biggest economy as policymakers try to engineer a
sustained revival.
The 3.8 percent annual increase in exports in April was
below the median estimate for a 5.9 percent rise and followed a
1.1 percent increase in the year to March.
The result also underscores the limitations of a weak yen in
bolstering the trade sector, especially as external headwinds
crimp demand for exports.
The uncertainty was underlined recently by a string of weak
data from the United States and China, Japan's major export
markets.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policy mix of sweeping fiscal
and monetary stimulus, dubbed "Abenomics", has driven the yen
to a 4-1/2 year low against the dollar and boosted Tokyo
shares by 70 percent since November.
However, the benefits of a weak yen has not been fully
reflected in the trade sector, partly because manufacturers have
been moving production overseas.
The drop in the currency has so far sharply raised fuel
import costs and many analysts predict trade deficits to persist
through this year. The data suggest that a weak yen is not the
cure-all for the Japanese economy that it once was.
"The yen's weakness has pushed up values of both exports and
imports, but the benefits from a weak yen have not appeared in
export volumes yet," said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance.
"The economy is expected to stay on a moderate recovery
path. It will be difficult to picture the economy being led by
external demand. Instead, it will probably be supported by
fiscal policy."
Exports to China rose 0.3 percent year-on-year in April,
while exports to the United States jumped 14.8 percent
year-on-year, according to the data.
Imports jumped 9.4 percent year-on-year in April, up for a
sixth straight month, due to an increase in liquefied natural
gas purchases, compared with a 6.7 percent gain expected by
economists.
That has brought the country's trade balance into a deficit
of 879.9 billion yen, the biggest trade gap for the month of
April under comparable data series going back to 1979, according
to the finance ministry.
It compared with the economists' forecast for 621.1 billion
yen deficit, leaving the trade balance in the red for ten months
in a row, the longest such run since 1979-1980 when Japan was
hit by surging oil prices.
For decades, Japan had accumulated solid trade surpluses,
but its trade balance swung to a deficit in recent years with a
spike in the import bill as Japan's fuel requirements grew
substantially following the idling of nuclear plants in the
aftermath of the devastating earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
The economy grew 0.9 percent in January-March from the
previous quarter led by firm private consumption and a pick-up
in exports, with economists expecting the recovery to firm up in
the coming quarters.
The Bank of Japan is expected to keep monetary policy steady
on Wednesday, having unleashed a massive burst of stimulus last
month, promising to inject about $1.4 trillion into the economy
in less than two years to end two decades of
stagnation.