By Stanley White
TOKYO, March 18 Japan's export growth slowed
sharply in February after surging in the previous month thanks
to the timing of the Lunar New Year, but analysts expect strong
demand from the United States to boost shipments and help the
economy step up the pace.
Exports rose 2.4 percent in February from a year earlier,
and was ahead of the 0.3 percent annual increase expected by
economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 17.0 percent
year-on-year rise in January, which was the fastest growth since
November 2013.
Policymakers are keen to see Japan's export engine in good
heart as it's an important driver of corporate earnings, which
should eventually translate into higher salaries for workers and
help the economy break out of years of deflation.
"This slowdown is a temporary phenomenon related to the
Lunar New Year, and I see no change to the overall trend that
exports will continue to recover," said Hidenobu Tokuda, senior
economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
"Exports have already contributed a lot to supporting
production. Even if this support weakens in the short term, in
the long run this will benefits the overall economy."
Exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner, tumbled
17.3 percent on-year in February due to lower shipments of cars
and car parts, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.
That was a dramatic reversal from the 20.8 percent annual
increase in January as demand surged before the Lunar New Year.
Exports to Asia fell an annual 1.1 percent, the first
decline since August.
Shipments to the United States rose 14.3 percent in the year
to February as exports of cars, car parts and construction
equipment rose. While that was slower than a 16.5 percent annual
increase in January, the overall rate of growth suggested
still-strong demand from the world's biggest economy.
Imports fell 3.6 percent in the year to February, which
resulted in a trade deficit of 424.6 billion yen ($3.5 billion),
less than a median estimate of a 1.05 trillion yen deficit.
Strong external demand is seen as key to bolstering an
economy that is emerging from a recession, and helping to
generate enough inflation to meet the Bank of Japan's 2 percent
price goal.
On Tuesday, the BOJ left its massive quantitative easing
programme unchanged.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said lower energy costs may
push consumer prices into negative territory but it won't derail
a pick-up in inflation as the economy recovers, signalling that
he sees no immediate need to expand stimulus.
($1 = 121.3100 yen)
