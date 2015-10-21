* Sept exports +0.6 pct yr/yr vs forecast +3.4 pct
* Falling shipments to China, Asia weigh on outlook
* External demand may cause GDP to shrink again in Q3
* Imports -11.1 pct yr/yr roughly matching forecast
* Trade balance -114.5 bln yen vs forecast +84.4 bln
(Adds BOJ data in paragraph 11)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Oct 21 Japan's annual export growth
slowed to a crawl in September as shrinking sales to China hurt
the volume of shipments, raising fears that weak overseas demand
may have pushed the economy into recession.
Ministry of Finance data showed exports rose just 0.6
percent in the year to September, against a 3.4 percent gain
expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
That was the slowest growth since August last year,
following the prior month's 3.1 percent gain. The weak yen
helped increase the value of exports, but volume fell 3.9
percent, the third straight month recording an annual decline.
Wednesday's data was the first major indicator for September
and is part of the calculation of third quarter gross domestic
product. A third quarter contraction would put Japan into
recession, following the second quarter's negative GDP result,
and could force policy makers to offer further stimulus.
"Given this data, the economy probably contracted about an
annualised 0.5 percent in July-September. External demand,
capital spending and inventory investment were a likely drag,
while consumption picked up," said Koya Miyamae, senior
economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
China's slowdown and soft domestic demand weighed on factory
output and the broader economy, although the Bank of Japan saw
the effects of China's slowdown as limited for now, sticking to
its rosy growth outlook.
Still, weak indicators will keep the central bank under
pressure to ease policy again to hit its ambitious 2 percent
inflation target next year.
Some analysts expect the BOJ to move at its Oct. 30 monetary
meeting, when it also issues long-term economic and price
projections.
"Weak exports were within the BOJ's expectations so this
data alone could not be a trigger. But there's no doubt that
pressure will mount on the BOJ to act if weakness persists,"
said Taro Saito, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.
Separate data by the BOJ, which captures trade movements in
real terms by eliminating price effects, showed real exports
rose 0.2 percent in July-September while real imports grew 2.6
percent. This suggests net exports weighed on third-quarter GDP,
said Yuichiro Nagai, economist at Barclays Securities Japan.
CHINA SYNDROME HITS TRADE POWERHOUSES
China's economic growth has dipped below 7 percent for the
first time since the global financial crisis, despite a barrage
of stimulus measures.
Flow-on effects of the slowdown are spreading though Asia,
with South Korean exports tumbling while Taiwan's export orders
continued to slide recently, sapping Asia's trade powerhouses.
The MOF data showed China-bound exports fell 3.5 percent
year-on-year in September, down for a second straight month on
falling shipments of light oil and car parts.
Shipments to Asia - which account for about a half of
Japan's overall exports - fell 0.9 percent in September, the
first annual decline in seven months.
Exports to the United States, a major buyer of Japanese
products, rose 10.4 percent in September, led by shipments of
cars. In volume terms, however, U.S.-bound exports fell 4.7
percent.
($1 = 119.8800 yen)
