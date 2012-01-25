* Japan runs trade deficit of $32 bln in 2011
* Ability to fund public debt seen eroding
* Dec exports -8.0 pct yr/yr, imports +8.1 pct
* 'Sayonara net creditor country', says one analyst
By Kaori Kaneko and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan first annual trade
deficit in more than 30 years calls into question how much
longer the country can rely on exports to help finance a huge
public debt without having to turn to fickle foreign investors.
The aftermath of the March earthquake raised fuel import
costs while slowing global growth and the yen's strength hit
exports, data released on Wednesday showed, swinging the 2011
trade balance into deficit.
Few analysts expect Japan to immediately run a deficit in
the current account, which includes trade and returns on the
contry's huge portfolio of investments abroad. A steady inflow
of profits and capital gains from overseas still outweighs the
trade deficit.
But the trade figures underscore a broader trend of Japan's
declining global competitive edge and a rapidly ageing
population, compounding the immediate problem of increased
reliance on fuel imports due to the loss of nuclear power.
Only four of the country's 54 nuclear power reactors are
running due to public safety fears following the March disaster.
"What it means is that the time when Japan runs out of
savings -- 'Sayonara net creditor country' -- that point is
coming closer," said Jesper Koll, head of equities research at
JPMorgan in Japan.
"It means Japan becomes dependent on global savings to fund
its deficit and either the currency weakens or interest rates
rise."
That prospect could give added impetus to Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda's push to double Japan's 5 percent sales tax in
two stages by October 2015 to fund the bulging social security
costs of a fast-ageing society.
The biggest opposition party, although agreeing with the
need for a higher levy, is threatening to block legislation in
parliament's upper house in hopes of forcing a general election.
Japan logged a trade deficit of 2.49 trillion yen ($32
billion) for 2011, Ministry of Finance data showed, the first
annual deficit since 1980, after the economy was hit by the
shock of rising oil prices.
Were Japan to run a current account deficit, it would spell
trouble because it would mean the country cannot finance its
huge public debt -- already twice the size of its $5 trillion
economy -- without overseas funds.
Japanese investors currently hold about 95 percent of
Japan's government bonds, which lends some stability to an
otherwise unsustainable debt burden.
Domestic buyers are less likely to dump debt at the first
whiff of economic trouble, unlike foreign investors, as Europe's
debt crisis has shown.
The trade data helped send the yen to a one-month low
against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday.
"HOLLOWING OUT", AGEING POPULATION
Total exports shrank 2.7 percent last year while imports
surged 12.0 percent, reflecting reduced earnings from goods and
services and higher spending on crude and fuel oil. Annual
imports of liquefied natural gas hit a record high.
In a sign of the continuing pain from slowing global growth,
exports fell 8.0 percent in December from a year earlier,
roughly matching a median market forecast for a 7.9 percent
drop, due partly to weak shipments of electronics parts.
Imports rose 8.1 percent in December from a year earlier, in
line with a 8.0 percent annual gain expected, bringing the trade
balance to a deficit of 205.1 billion yen, against 139.7 billion
yen expected. It marked the third straight month of deficits.
Japan managed to sustain annual trade surpluses through the
Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s and the post-Lehman
Brothers global recession that started in late 2008, which makes
the 2011 dip into deficit all the more dramatic.
A generation ago, Japan was the world's export juggernaut,
churning out a stream of innovative products from the likes of
Sony and Toyota.
Much like China today, Japan's bulging trade surplus became
a source of friction with the United States and other advanced
economies, who pressed Tokyo to allow the yen to rise more
rapidly in order to reduce the imbalance.
A 1985 agreement between Japan, the United States and
Europe's big economies -- known as the Plaza Accord after the
New York hotel where it was signed -- pushed the yen higher
against the U.S. dollar.
Many economists argue that sowed the seeds of Japan's
current debt woes. After the Plaza Accord, Japan's economy
weakened and its central bank slashed interest rates, which
contributed to a credit boom that eventually spawned a financial
crisis and led to two decades of economic stagnation.
Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said on Tuesday he
did not expect trade deficits to become a pattern, and did not
foresee the country's current account balance tipping into the
red in the near future.
But Japan's days of logging huge trade surpluses may be over
as it relies more on fuel imports and manufacturers move
production offshore to cope with rising costs and a strong yen,
a trend that may weaken the Japanese currency longer term.
A fast-ageing population also means a growing
number of elderly Japanese will be running down their savings.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura said the government
wants to closely watch the trend of exports and imports.
"There are worries that the yen's strength is driving
Japanese industry to go abroad," said Fujimura. "We have to
create new industries ... implement comprehensive steps to boost
growth. It is important to secure employment within the nation."