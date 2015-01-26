* Dec exports +12.9 pct yr/yr vs f'cast +11.0 pct
* Dec trade gap eases on cheaper oil but a record for full
year
* Exports seen rising as yen weakens, U.S. recovers
* Export volume up 3.9 pct y/y, first rise in 2 months
(Adds full-year trade deficit, new order rise from private
survey)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's exports grew the most in a
year in December, helped by a weak yen and a pick-up in overseas
demand led by the United States, an encouraging sign for the
recession-hit economy even as doubts persist about the strength
of global consumption.
The 12.9 percent year-on-year rise in exports marked a
fourth straight month of growth, supported by shipments of cars
to the United States and of electronics parts to China, data by
the Ministry of Finance (MOF) showed on Monday.
A recovery in exports, which has been a soft spot in the
world's third-largest economy, could be a source of comfort for
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is battling to re-kindle growth
after an April sales tax hike drove Japan into a recession.
Still, with the exception of the United States, a largely
gloomy global economic outlook has cast a cloud over external
demand. The slump in oil prices to below $50 a barrel has also
heightened global consumption and deflation concerns.
Imports rose less than expected, leaving Japan with a trade
deficit for a record 30th month in a row.
"Exports have bottomed out but I doubt whether they will
accelerate from now on due to growing uncertainty over the
global economy," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at
Norinchukin Research Institute.
The MOF data showed exports to the United States rose 23.7
percent in the year to December, while those to China rose 4.3
percent.
Shipments to Asia, which account for more than half of
Japanese shipments, grew 11.0 percent year-on-year in December.
EU-bound exports rose 6.8 percent.
Overall imports rose 1.9 percent on the year in December
versus a 2.3 percent gain expected, as sharp falls in crude oil
prices cut into the value of purchases.
That helped cut the December trade nearly in half from a
year ago to 660.7 billion yen ($5.62 billion).
For the full-year 2014, however, Japan's trade deficit hit a
record 12.78 trillion yen, largely due to heavy imports of
liquefied natural gas as utilities burned more of the fuel to
compensate for the shutdown of all nuclear plants for safety
checks after the Fukushima disaster of 2011.
DOUBLE-EDGED SWORD
But cheap oil also compounds the challenge for the BOJ's aim
of hitting its 2 percent inflation goal around the coming fiscal
year from April, which analysts see as impossible to achieve.
Indeed, on Wednesday the BOJ sharply cut its inflation
forecast, and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda conceded it may take
longer than expected to hit the price target.
The yen has fallen sharply against the dollar
although it has pulled back from recent lows. The dollar was at
around 118 yen on Monday, off a 7-year high of above 120 yen hit
last month, but still about 35 percent higher since Abe took
office in late 2012.
Despite the yen's depreciation under Abenomics stimulus
policies, exports have been slow to pick up as Japanese firms
shifted production overseas, while others have sought to boost
profits by maintaining sales prices rather than cutting them to
boost their export volume.
New domestic orders and new export orders both rose at a
faster clip in January, a private manufacturing survey showed
last week.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shri Navaratnam &
Kim Coghill)