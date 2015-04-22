(Adds details on trade surplus)
* March exports +8.5 pct yr/yr, matching f'cast
* Exports up due to higher shipments of cars, electronic
parts
* Trade balance in surplus for first time in almost 3 years
By Stanley White
TOKYO, April 22 Japan posted its first trade
surplus in nearly three years in March as exports of cars and
electronics picked up, an encouraging sign that economic growth
may be back on track after a sluggish start to the year.
The 8.5 percent annual increase in exports in March matched
the median estimate in a Reuters poll and was faster than a
revised 2.5 percent increase in the year to February.
Weighed down by lower oil prices, imports by value tumbled
14.5 percent, more than the 12.8 percent drop expected, leaving
Japan with a trade surplus for the first time since June 2012.
Disappointing data on manufacturing and consumer spending
have raised doubts about the strength of domestic demand, while
weakness in China and Europe have clouded the export picture.
"Exports will continue to expand, and shipments to the
United States will lead the way," said Hiroaki Muto, senior
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.
"The trade surplus is also likely to grow larger as oil
prices push down imports. This is a positive for economic
growth. There are a lot of good signs in this trade data."
Policymakers are keen to see exports accelerate because it
is an important driver of corporate earnings, which they hope
will eventually translate into higher salaries for workers and
stronger consumer spending, helping the economy break out of
years of deflation.
TRADE SURPLUS SUSTAINABLE?
Some economists, however, tempered their optimism about the
trade surplus, noting that oil prices were not falling as
quickly as they were last year, which means that declines in the
value of imports could slow.
"The surplus was due more to the decline in imports than due
to the increase in exports," said Norio Miyagawa, senior
economist at Mizuho Securities.
"We could have a few more months of surpluses, but it won't
last for the year. Still, rising exports are a positive for the
economy."
Exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner, rose 3.9
percent on-year in March due to higher shipments of non-ferrous
metals and electronics, Ministry of Finance data showed on
Wednesday.
That compared with a 17.3 percent decline in the year to
February.
Exports to Asia rose an annual 6.7 percent in March versus a
revised 1.0 percent year-on-year decline in February.
Shipments to the United States rose 21.3 percent, faster
than a 14.3 percent gain in the previous month as Japan sent
more cars to the world's largest economy.
The 14.5 percent import drop was the biggest decline since
November 2009.
The trade balance came to a surplus of 229.3 billion yen
($1.9 billion), versus the median estimate of a 50.0 billion yen
surplus.
Strong external demand is seen as key to bolstering the
economy as it emerges from an unexpected recession last year.
While lower oil prices have caused inflation to stall, the
Bank of Japan hopes the economy's gradual recovery will
eventually push prices to its 2 percent target in or around
fiscal 2015 without additional stimulus measures.
