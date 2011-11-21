TOKYO, Nov 21 Japan's exports fell a bigger-than-expected 3.7 percent in October from a year earlier, marking the first decline in three months, underscoring mounting concerns that slowing global demand and a strong yen could dampen the economy's recovery.

The fall compared with economists' median forecast for a 0.3 percent annual decline, following a 2.3 percent gain in the year to September.

Imports were up 17.9 percent in October from a year earlier, against a 15.2 percent annual gain expected, bringing the trade balance to a deficit of 273.8 billion yen.

That marked the first trade deficit in two months and compared with a median forecast of a 39.9 billion yen surplus.

Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's total exports, fell 6.6 percent from a year earlier, while shipments to the United States were down 2.3 percent.

Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are in parentheses: ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Unadjusted, mln yen, y/y)

OCTOBER YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE Overall balance -273,794 (39,900) +812,627 - Exports 5,512,776 5,722,496 -3.7 ( -0.3) Imports 5,786,570 4,909,869 +17.9(+15.2) ---------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:

