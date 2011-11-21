TOKYO, Nov 21 Japan's exports fell a
bigger-than-expected 3.7 percent in October from a year earlier,
marking the first decline in three months, underscoring mounting
concerns that slowing global demand and a strong yen could
dampen the economy's recovery.
The fall compared with economists' median forecast for a 0.3
percent annual decline, following a 2.3 percent gain in the year
to September.
Imports were up 17.9 percent in October from a year earlier,
against a 15.2 percent annual gain expected, bringing the trade
balance to a deficit of 273.8 billion yen.
That marked the first trade deficit in two months and
compared with a median forecast of a 39.9 billion yen surplus.
Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's
total exports, fell 6.6 percent from a year earlier, while
shipments to the United States were down 2.3 percent.
Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median
forecasts are in parentheses:
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Unadjusted, mln yen, y/y)
OCTOBER YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE
Overall balance -273,794 (39,900) +812,627 -
Exports 5,512,776 5,722,496 -3.7 ( -0.3)
Imports 5,786,570 4,909,869 +17.9(+15.2)
----------------------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at:
here
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)