TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's exports fell 4.5
percent in November from a year earlier, marking the fastest
decline in six months as a persistently strong yen, Europe's
sovereign debt turmoil and a slowdown in emerging economies
weighed on overseas demand.
Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's
total exports, fell 8.0 percent from a year earlier.
The trade balance came to a deficit of 684.7 billion yen
($8.81 billion), Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.
Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median
forecasts are in parentheses:
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Unadjusted, mln yen, y/y)
NOVEMBER YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE
Overall balance -684,729(-450,000) +157,620 n/a
Exports 5,197,716 5,439,804 -4.5 (-4.0)
Imports 5,882,445 5,282,184 +11.4 (+8.7)
----------------------------------------------------------------
