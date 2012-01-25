TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan logged an annual trade
deficit in 2011 for the first time in 31 years, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Wednesday, as last year's earthquake and
tsunami, weak global demand and a strong yen battered exports.
The trade deficit stood at 2.49 trillion yen ($32 billion)in
2011, the first annual deficit since 1980.
In December, Japan's exports fell 8.0 percent from a year
earlier, down for a third straight month. The fall was in line
economists' median forecast for a 7.9 percent drop, and followed
a 4.5 percent decline in the year to November.
Imports rose 8.1 percent in December from a year earlier,
also in line with a median forecast for an 8.0 percent gain.
Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median
forecasts are in parentheses:
----------------------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE
Overall balance -205,062 (-139,700) +719,558 n/a
Exports 5,623,691 6,112,001 -8.0(-7.9)
Imports 5,828,753 5,392,443 +8.1 (+8.0)
----------------------------------------------------------------
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at: