TOKYO, March 22 Japan's exports fell 2.7 percent
in February from a year earlier, with the pace of falls slowing
in a sign that a gradual pickup in external demand will help the
economy recover later this year.
The drop was smaller than the economists' median forecast of
a 6.4 percent decline and followed a 9.2 percent drop in
January.
The trade balance came to a surplus of 32.9 billion yen
($393 million), the first surplus in five months.
In January, Japan posted its biggest ever trade
deficit of 1.476 trillion yen.
Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median
forecasts are in parentheses:
---------------------------------------------------------------
FEB YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE
Overall balance +32,921 (-120,000) +636,987 -94.8
Exports 5,440,866 5,589,021 -2.7 (-6.4)
Imports 5,407,945 4,952,034 +9.2 (+8.4)
--------------------------------------------------------------
