British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
TOKYO, April 19 Japan's exports rose a stronger-than-expected 5.9 percent in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, resulting in a smaller than expected trade deficit. The rise in exports beat the median forecast of a flat reading in a Reuters poll and followed a 2.7 percent drop in February. But the pickup was likely exaggerated by a dip a year earlier caused by the devastating March earthquake. Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's total exports, climbed 0.5 percent from a year earlier The trade balance came to a deficit of 82.6 billion yen ($1 billion) against a projected deficit of 220 billion yen and following a surplus of 29.3 billion yen in February. Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are in parentheses: ------------------------------------------------------------------- MARCH YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE Overall balance -82,554 (-220,000) +170,930 n/a Exports 6,204,223 5,858,517 +5.9 (0.0) Imports 6,286,777 5,687,587 +10.5 (+6.5) -------------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:
* Domestically exposed UK stocks drop (Adds detail, updates prices at close)
NEW YORK, June 9 The U.S. economy is expected to expand at a 3.0 percent annualized pace in the second quarter based on the latest data on factory activity, vehicle sales and wholesale inventory, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Friday.