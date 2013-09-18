TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's exports rose 14.7 percent in August from a year earlier as a weak yen and an increase in global demand boosted shipments of Japanese goods, government data showed on Thursday. However, the country recorded a trade deficit for the 14th straight month, the longest streak since 1979-1980. The rise in exports was the fastest in three years and compared with the median estimate for a 14.5 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists. Imports rose 16.0 percent in August from a year earlier, versus the median estimate for an 18.5 percent increase, as Japan imports more fossil fuels to make up for energy lost from shuttered nuclear power plants. The trade balance came to a deficit of 960.3 billion yen ($9.7 billion) compared with the median estimate for a 1.1 trillion yen deficit. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:For a preview of the data, go to.