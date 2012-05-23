BRIEF-Xl Group reports tender offers for up to $550 mln
* Xl Group Ltd announces tender offers for up to $550 million aggregate maximum repurchase amount of certain outstanding securities of Xlit Ltd. and Catlin Insurance Company Ltd.
TOKYO, May 23 Japan's exports rose 7.9 percent in April from a year earlier, the biggest gain in more than a year, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, helped by a recovery in overseas demand. The rise in exports was less than economists' median forecast of a 12.7 percent gain and followed a 5.9 percent increase in March. Exports to Asia, which account for more than half of Japan's total exports, fell 2.6 percent from a year earlier. The trade balance came to a deficit of 520.3 billion yen ($6.51 billion) as Japan imports more fossil fuels to make up for the closure of all its nuclear plants. Following is a table of the main figures. Economists' median forecasts are in parentheses: ---------------------------------------------------------------- APRIL YEAR AGO PCT CHANGE Overall balance -520,274 (-482,800) -477,737 n/a Exports 5,566,500 5,156,648 +7.9 (+12.7) Imports 6,086,774 5,634,385 +8.0 (+10.2) ---------------------------------------------------------------- To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:
(Updates with final prices, details from Mexico) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 7 Brazil's stock index and currency on Wednesday advanced after a planned reform of labor regulations cleared a hurdle in Congress, but uncertainty over the outcome of an electoral court trial that could oust President Michel Temer limited gains. Temer's proposal to loosen labor laws won approval from the Senate's economic affairs committee on Tuesday, clearing the way for a full-house v