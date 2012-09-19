TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's exports fell 5.8 percent in August from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, down for a third straight month amid the euro zone's debt crisis and an economic slowdown in China and emerging markets. The fall in exports, a key driver of the world's third-biggest economy, compared with economists' median forecast for a 7.3 percent decline and followed an 8.1 percent annual drop in July, the data showed. Exports to China, the biggest destination for Japanese shipments, fell 9.9 percent in the year to August, while those to the United States, the No. 2 export market for Japan, rose 10.3 percent, the data showed. The trade balance came to a deficit of 754.1 billion yen ($9.63 billion) in August, against an 809.0 billion yen deficit expected by economists. Imports fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier. It was the second straight month of trade deficits, in a worrying sign that Japan's ability to finance its debt may be gradually waning. To view full tables, go to the MOF website at: