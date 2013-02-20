TOKYO, Feb 20 Japanese exports rose 6.4 percent
in January from a year earlier, up for the first time in eight
months, but the nation posted a record monthly trade deficit as
higher energy imports offset some recovery in shipments,
Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.
The rise in exports, which are key driver of the world's
third-largest economy, compared with the median forecast for a
5.6 percent increase, and followed a 5.8 percent year-on-year
fall in December.
Exports to China, a major destination for Japanese
shipments, rose 3.0 percent in the year to January, while those
to Europe fell 4.5 percent.
Imports rose 7.3 percent from a year earlier, up for the
third straight month.
The trade balance came to a deficit of 1.63 trillion yen
($17.4 billion) in January, compared with economists' median
forecast for a 1.37 trillion yen deficit. It was the seventh
straight monthly deficit.
To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of
Finance at: