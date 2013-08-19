TOKYO, Aug 19 Japanese exports rose 12.2 percent in July from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday, supported by a weaker yen and a recovery in overseas economies. The rise in exports compared with the median estimate for a 13.1 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists. Imports rose 19.6 percent in July from a year earlier, versus the median estimate for a 15.4 percent increase. The trade balance came to a deficit of 1.02 trillion yen ($10.5 billion) compared with the median estimate for a 785.6 billion yen deficit. To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:For a preview of the data, go to