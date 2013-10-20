TOKYO, Oct 21 Japanese exports rose 11.5 percent
in September from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data
showed on Monday, reflecting the effects of a weaker yen and a
pick-up in global demand.
The rise in exports compared with expectations of a 15.6
percent increase according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Imports rose 16.5 percent in September from a year earlier,
versus a 20.0 percent increase expected, partly as a weaker yen
inflated the cost of importing fossil fuels.
Higher import costs resulted in a trade deficit of 932.1
billion yen ($9.5 billion) compared with the median estimate for
a 920 billion yen deficit. It was a record 15th straight month
of deficits.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, Japan's exports fell 0.3
percent in September from the previous month.($1 = 97.7650 Japanese yen)