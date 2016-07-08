TOKYO Gains in Japanese price-adjusted real wages slowed further in May, government data showed on Friday, a sign upward pressure on pay rises may be waning and adding to headaches for policymakers who want wage gains to spur private consumption.

Wage growth is key for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary Abenomics policy, which aims to end two decades of deflation and stagnation. Abe has repeatedly urged companies to increase worker compensation, as tepid pay rises may make households tighten their purse strings.

Real wages, adjusted for inflation, rose 0.2 percent in May from a year earlier, less than a revised 0.4 percent annual increase in April, data from the labour ministry showed.

Previous data showed real wages rose 0.6 percent year-on-year in April.

Wage earners' nominal cash earnings fell for the first time since June 2015, dipping 0.2 percent this May from a revised 0.0 percent annual change in April, the data showed. Previous data showed nominal cash earnings rose an annual 0.3 percent in April.

Regular pay, which determines base salaries, dropped an annual 0.1 percent. Overtime pay - a barometer of strength in corporate activity - rose 0.6 percent in May, but less than the revised 1.1 percent gain the previous month, the data showed.

Special payments fell 4.1 percent in May, compared with a revised 1.7 percent drop in April. Because special payments are generally small, even a slight change in the amount can cause big percentage changes.

(Editing by Robert Birsel)