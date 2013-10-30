TOKYO Oct 30 Japan's big manufacturers, under
pressure from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to boost wages and
create a "virtuous cycle" of growth to defeat deflation, are
showing signs they are willing to raise workers' pay.
Abe's reflationary policies to stimulate spending and
investment have boosted the fortunes of many corporations in
Japan, which is now the fastest growing of the G7 rich nations.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp, a second-tier automaker and
key player in the Mitsubishi group of companies, sounded upbeat
about the prospects for salary increases for its workers as it
completes a decade-long recovery from deep losses.
"Up to now, everywhere in Japan we've done nothing but
persevere and do without," the automaker's president Osamu
Masuko told an earnings briefing this week. "It's really too bad
for people these days. If we could do this for them, it would be
great."
Masuko also said the company aims to resume dividend
payments for the first time in more than a decade, while sources
familiar with the matter say it is preparing to raise about $2
billion from a share issue to pay back a 2004 bailout.
Prime Minister Abe has recently been pressing big companies
such as Toyota Motor Corp to go beyond one-off bonuses
and increase base pay to help create a self-sustaining cycle of
growth that could help pull Japan out of 15 years of deflation.
But wariness about the durability of growth and about
weakness overseas has left some big companies reluctant to boost
wages.
The latest Labour Ministry data showed that regular pay,
which excludes overtime and bonuses, declined for a 15th month
in a row in August by 0.4 percent, to 241,131 yen ($2,500).
September data is due for release on Thursday.
"We will only consider base pay increases after we have seen
results for the full financial year (to March)," said Hitachi
Ltd Executive Vice President Toyoaki Nakamura told an
earnings briefing on Tuesday.
"The first half exceeded our expectations but with doubts
over the U.S. and China, we can't say anything with certainty
regarding wage increases."
The electronics conglomerate, which makes goods from nuclear
reactors to washing machines, is Japan's largest manufacturing
employer with more than 200,000 workers.
BONUSES VS BASE PAY
The comments seemed to be a step back from remarks less than
two weeks earlier by Hitachi Chairman Takashi Kawamura, who
created a stir as he came out of a meeting of business, labour
and government leaders and suggested that his company would be
open to the possibility of raising base salaries.
Toyota president Akio Toyoda also told that meeting that he
would consider returning higher profits in the form of pay.
Up to that point corporate leaders had been circumspect,
willing to boost one-off bonus payments but wary of being
saddled with higher fixed costs from a base pay rise -
especially after many spent the last decade or more paring
labour costs through often painful bouts of restructuring.
One inducement for companies to raise wages was a proposal
this month for an early end to a corporate levy that has funded
rebuilding after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, while Abe has
called for examining a permanent cut in the corporate tax rate.
But a recent Reuters corporate survey found that only 5
percent of respondents would use the additional savings to raise
wages.
For years Japanese firms have been hoarding cash, instead of
spending on plants and equipment or raising salaries, due in
part to the view that Japan would remain mired in deflation. As
a result, corporate Japan is sitting on a cash pile of some 220
trillion yen, Bank of Japan data shows.
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp, the world's
second-biggest steelmaker, said on Wednesday it would set aside
5 billion yen to increase staff bonuses next year as its
business prospects improve.
Executive Vice President Katsuhiko Ota said average bonuses
next year would rise between 20 and 30 percent from this year,
as the company expects profit to rise.
But Ota declined to comment when asked whether base salaries
would be increased, saying unions have not made a formal request
on wage hikes.
Nippon Steel President Hiroshi Tomono, who also serves as
chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation, said on Monday:
"We have adopted a scheme in which earnings are reflected in
bonuses. That's the basic way of rewarding employees."