* Toyota, other top firms to offer 3 pct pay raises
* Overall increases 1 pct, less than sales tax hike
* Solid wage gains needed for economy to escape deflation
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, March 12 Big Japanese companies such as
Toyota Motor Corp will offer the most generous pay raises in
years on Wednesday, but workers will still struggle to offset a
sales tax increase, highlighting the difficulties the government
is facing in overcoming entrenched deflation.
Toyota, Hitachi Ltd and Panasonic Corp
will be among the firms announcing their responses to
union pay demands after a year of soaring profits thanks to the
weak yen and massive stimulus policies of Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe.
But this first batch of companies in Japan's annual "spring
labour offensive" represent the bluest of the blue chips; the
vast majority of Japanese employees work for smaller companies
that haven't benefited as much from "Abenomics."
"It's impossible for wage hikes to totally offset the impact
of the sales tax hike," said Hisashi Yamada, chief economist at
the Japan Research Institute. "It's hard to think wage hikes
would spread among small firms as much as big firms."
Government spending and the Bank of Japan's enormous asset
purchases have made a start in dragging the world's
third-biggest economy out of 15 years of deflation and uncertain
growth, but a durable recovery needs a cycle of rising profits,
wages and prices.
Abe's government has been publicly pressuring companies to
do their part and raise wages. Economy Minister Akira Amari on
Tuesday appear to threaten government action against firms that
don't comply.
"Companies that don't make any response, despite having
higher profits, despite the government front-loading corporate
tax cuts and transferring capital to them, are being
uncooperative in contributing to a positive economic cycle,"
Amari said.
"The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will take some
kind of response."
Toyota will offer total compensation - base pay, seniority
increases and bonuses - worth 7.6 percent more than last year,
said a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. This
represents a comfortable lift for employees at the world's
biggest carmarker. Excluding the bonus, it would mark the
company's biggest pay raise in 21 years.
For major firms generally, though, total increases are
likely to be around 3 percent, analysts say, just enough to
cover the sales tax hike going into effect in April but not to
offset the modest inflation the BOJ is trying to generate.
For the thousands of companies below the top tier - which
employ the vast majority of Japanese workers - compensation is
likely to be less generous.
For example, when big car makers such as Toyota raise base
pay for their workers, they can squeeze suppliers to cut costs,
putting downward pressure on their wages and diluting the
economic lift of the wage gains at the top.
Including smaller firms - which have seen import costs rise
due to the weak yen and which employ many part-timers and other
irregular workers - Japanese workers overall may see their pay
packets grow just 1 percent or so, analysts said.
"Purchasing power may at best break even for those at major
firms," said economist Naoki Iizuka at Citigroup Global Markets
Japan.
"A virtuous economic cycle needed for Abenomics goal of
sustaining growth is not working at Japan Inc, and it is hard to
imagine this year's wage talks will lead to such move."
Because bonuses rise and fall with the economy, a
sustainable recovery will require solid gains in base pay so
that people feel secure enough to increase spending, economists
say.
Toyota will offer to raise base pay by 2,700 yen ($26.15) a
month, or 0.8 percent, the first rise in this key compensation
component in six years, the source said. But that is well below
the 4,000 yen sought by workers.
Many Japanese firms remain wary of raising base pay due to
doubts about over the recovery's sustainability and concern
about higher fixed personnel costs, which are hard to shed
during downturns.
Rengo, Japan's top labour federation, is calling this year
for higher base pay for the first time in five years, citing the
economic recovery. Japan's most influential business lobby,
Keidanren, has also given a nod to raising base pay for the
first time in six years.
Hitachi, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, NEC Corp,
Panasonic and Fujitsu will all offer 1,000-2,000 yen raises in
monthly base pay, versus union demands of 4,000 yen from the
electronics companies.
($1 = 103.2350 Japanese Yen)
(Additional reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa; Editing by William
Mallard & Kim Coghill)