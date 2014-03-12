* Big firms' pay raises bigger than expected
* Companies responded to government pressure
* Base pay won't offset tax hike, but some bonuses generous
* Higher base pay needed for sustainable economic recovery
By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, March 12 Big Japanese companies such as
Toyota Motor Corp offered the most generous pay raises in years
on Wednesday, a victory for the government's efforts to defeat
deflation, but workers will still struggle to offset a looming
sales tax increase.
Under heavy pressure from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to help
kick-start a durable recovery with hefty pay increases, major
firms like Toyota, Hitachi Ltd and Panasonic
Corp responded more generously than some experts had
expected to union wage demands.
Still, this first batch of companies in Japan's annual
"spring labour offensive" represent the bluest of the blue
chips; the vast majority of Japanese employees work for smaller
companies that haven't benefited as much from "Abenomics."
Japanese companies are enjoying bumper profits thanks to
Abe's massive stimulus policies and the resulting weak yen. But
this year the companies had to take on not only their unions but
also the ostensibly pro-business Abe administration.
Economy Minister Akira Amari, who on Tuesday had threatened
unspecified action against "uncooperative" companies, said on
Wednesday that "the management side responded above
expectations" and that their pay offers would become "a big
driving force for escaping deflation and reviving the economy."
Increases in base pay and seniority increases amount to
2.2-2.3 percent for major firms, while small and mid-size
companies are offering over 2 percent, reckoned Hisashi Yamada,
chief economist at the Japan Research Institute.
That won't cover the 3 percentage-point increase in the
sales tax, taking effect on April 1, but some big firms were
generous with bonuses, putting workers comfortably ahead, at
least for now.
As recently as February, a Reuters survey of big companies
found more than 80 percent were not planning to raise base pay
and most would not offer enough total compensation increases to
offset the sales tax hike.
Government spending and the Bank of Japan's enormous asset
purchases have made a start in dragging the world's
third-biggest economy out of 15 years of deflation and uncertain
growth, but a durable recovery needs a cycle of rising profits,
wages and prices.
Toyota, a benchmark on pay raises, will give its Japan-based
workers their biggest raise in monthly pay in 21 years in the
business year starting in April.
Base pay, a critical component that is hard for companies to
reverse during downturns, will rise by 2,700 yen ($26.20) a
month, the first increase in six years but less than its union's
demand for a 4,000 yen increase.
Including bonuses, total compensation will rise 7.6 percent.
The world's biggest carmaker clearly felt it had to fall in
line.
"There is a certain role that (our) labour and management
are expected to fulfil in order for the Japanese economy to step
out of deflation and attain a virtuous cycle," Toyota Senior
Managing Officer Naoki Miyazaki told reporters at the auto
maker's headquarters in Toyota City, central Japan.
"We feel that we have fulfilled our role and we hope that
the salary hike trend would spread to various areas."
But while Nissan Motor Co, Japan's No.2 carmaker by
global sales volume, met workers' demands for a 3,500 yen raise
in monthly base pay and a hefty bonus, small-car specialist
Daihatsu Motor Co offered just 800 yen, citing
increased competition in Japan and a slowdown in Indonesia.
Many Japanese firms remain wary of raising base pay due to
doubts about over the recovery's sustainability and concern
about higher fixed personnel costs, which are hard to shed
during downturns.
Honda Motor Co. raised base pay 2,200 yen, below
the union's demand of 3,500 yen, saying business was improving
but "we are still midway through structural reform and making
our domestic operations more independent."
Among electronics makers, Hitachi, the largest manufacturing
employer in Japan with more than 200,000 workers, and Panasonic
said they would boost their monthly base wage by 2,000 yen, half
of what their unions requested.
For the thousands of companies below the top tier - which
employ the vast majority of Japanese workers - compensation is
likely to be less generous.
For example, when big car makers such as Toyota raise base
pay for their workers, they can squeeze suppliers to cut costs,
putting downward pressure on their wages and diluting the
economic lift of the wage gains at the top.
($1 = 103.2350 Japanese Yen)
