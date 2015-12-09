* Govt call to raise wages not filtering through to SMEs
* Raising minimum wage could help low-income households
* Higher labour costs a threat to Japan's struggling SMEs
* Government worried consumption is not strong enough
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's government hopes that
raising the minimum wage will 'trickle up' into a broader rise
in pay and consumption, but the smaller businesses who account
for most Japanese jobs are in no shape to square that virtuous
circle.
Since taking office in late 2012 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
has badgered companies to raise wages to help end decades of
deflation and stagnant growth, but only the largest employers
have responded. Last month he took matters into his own hands,
pledging to raise the minimum wage by about 3 percent a year for
the next five years or more.
Big companies raised wages an average 1.8 percent in 2013,
2.3 percent in 2014 and 2.5 percent this year, the Keidanren
business lobby said.
Government data shows that has not filtered down to the 65
percent of people who work at small and medium-sized enterprises
(SMEs), where wages fell 0.4 percent in 2013 and rose only 0.4
percent last year.
Economists say that is because many SMEs are unprofitable
"zombies" kept alive by cheap financing.
Around 70 percent of companies that filed taxes in fiscal
2013 booked a loss, according to the most recent data, and
profit growth even among SMEs that do make money is slowing.
"Big companies are raising wages, but SMEs are falling
behind because they cannot keep up with labour costs," said
Hiromasa Matsuura, economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
"It is possible this policy could push up unemployment."
On the face of it, Abe's plans appear modest; the national
average minimum wage is 798 yen per hour - the same as in the
United States but around 20 percent less than in Britain and
only half as much in France, OECD data show.
He wants to raise it to 1,000 yen in about five years, which
implies a 3 percent increase each year.
Only about 3 percent of the employed earned the minimum wage
last year, so the number affected initially looks small, but a
further 6 percent are hovering 40 yen or less above that level.
And as it increases 3 percent every year, still more will be
brought within range.
Toshikazu Funakubo, president of Showa Seisakusho Co, a
maker of precision parts for cars, turbines and medical devices,
says that could make things tough for many companies.
"Eventually, the atmosphere could change, and more companies
could start looking for ways to keep their wage bill down," he
said from a plant in a gritty factory district on Tokyo's south
side.
ECONOMIC SIDESHOW
The initial economic rewards for the policy appear
negligible against such risks.
The government estimates a 3 percent minimum wage hike could
add 70 to 90 billion yen to wages, but that is at best only a
0.04 percent boost to Japan's total wage bill of around 210
trillion yen.
Economists say that is a sideshow to Japan's real structural
obstacles to growth, like its shrinking working-age population,
which has been in decline since the mid 1990s.
"Raising the minimum wage is OK, but this is second tier
compared to the real issue of demographics," said Masamichi
Adachi, senior economist at JP Morgan Securities.
"The measures the government is pushing to promote growth
are not sufficient."
The opposition Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) floated a
similar plan to push the minimum wage to 1,000 yen when it was
in power from 2009 to 2012, but abandoned it in the face of
stagnant growth.
This time, the timing is more propitious, given a tight
labour market and unemployment at a 20-year low of 3.1 percent.
But that in part reflects the strength of Japan's biggest
companies, the top exporters, who have benefited from monetary
easing policies that have weakened the yen.
But at the other end of the scale, where companies fear
Japan's declining population will weaken domestic demand, a
higher minimum wage could have unintended consequences.
"We would all be lucky to get higher pay, but my company
would find a way of making us pay more out of our own pockets by
reducing benefits," said Yumiko Tanaka, 36, a receptionist at a
rental office who earns Tokyo's minimum wage of 907 yen ($7.38)
per hour, which would buy a bowl of ramen noodles.
"It's tough when you work as a contractor. Any time you ask
for better benefits you are pressured into quitting."
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Will Waterman)