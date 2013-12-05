TOKYO Dec 5 The Toyota Motor Corp
group's labour federation will push for a unified rise in base
wages, Japanese media said on Thursday, a major step towards
permanent wage increases that will be key to ending Japan's
decade and a half of deflation.
The 329,000-strong Federation of All Toyota Workers' Unions
plans for the first time in five years to ask its member unions
to seek higher base salaries in wage negotiations next spring,
public broadcaster NHK said.
Such a move would make it the first of Japan's big labour
federations to seek base pay increases, potentially setting the
pace for wage demands at other big firms.
The federation, whose 312 unions represent workers at the
world's largest automaker as well as its sales outlets and major
suppliers in Japan, declined to confirm the report.
A federation official said the group had yet to reach a
consensus on the matter.
Since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took power a year ago, his
"Abenomics" mix of fiscal, monetary and economic policies to
lift Japan out of deflation has spurred a nearly one-quarter
drop in the yen, sharply boosting the earnings of Japan's
exporters.
Sustained growth in the economy, however, will require an
increase in wages that Abe hopes will create a virtuous cycle of
higher incomes and consumption.
While many companies have boosted one-off bonus payments,
they have so far been wary of raising base wages that would add
to their fixed costs. Data released on Wednesday, moreover,
showed that total cash earnings by wage earners in Japan rose
only 0.1 percent in September from a year earlier.
Toyota, which employs around 69,000 people in Japan, last
raised base pay in 2008, according to the Confederation of Japan
Automobile Workers' Unions.
Toyota President Akio Toyoda said in October that he would
consider passing along a portion of the company's higher profits
to workers in the form of increased pay, but added that he would
wait for the union to make a move when asked about a potential
base salary hike.
Toyota expects its operating profit to jump 70 percent in
the year to April to 2.2 trillion yen ($21.4 billion), near a
record set before the Lehman Brothers crisis, helped by the
weaker yen.
The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, Japan's
largest labour organisation, on Tuesday called for a 1 percent
or more rise in base pay for its member federations and unions.