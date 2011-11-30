TOKYO, Nov 30 Japanese wage earners' total
cash earnings in October rose 0.1 percent from a year earlier,
labour ministry data showed on Wednesday, marking the first
increase in five months in a tentative sign wage declines could
stabilise.
Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
rose 1.8 percent in October from a year earlier, for the second
consecutive month of gains.
The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in October:
----------------------------------------------------------------
OCT OCT SEPT
Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct)
Total cash earnings 268,943 yen +0.1 -0.4*
Monthly wage 263,761 yen 0.0 -0.2*
-Regular pay 245,002 yen -0.1 -0.3*
-Overtime pay 18,759 yen +1.8 +0.1*
-Special payments 5,182 yen +5.1 -6.5*
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of workers (million)
Overall 44.531 mln +0.4 +0.6*
-general employees 32.101 mln +0.7 +0.2*
-part-time employees 12.430 mln -0.2 +1.4*
----------------------------------------------------------------
*denotes a revision from preliminary data.
The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed
for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five
people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have
less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days
during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm
that employs more than five people.
