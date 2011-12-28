TOKYO, Dec 28 Japanese wage earners' total
cash earnings fell 1.0 percent in November from a year earlier,
the first drop in two months, in a sign of caution at some
companies due to worries over the global economic outlook and a
firm yen.
Special payments, predominantly winter bonuses, plunged 22.4
percent from a year earlier, the biggest fall since February
last year when they declined 26.1 percent, as some corporations
hold back on expenditure.
Workers are usually given bonuses twice a year, in summer
and December, but some firms pay bonuses in November.
In one positive sign, overtime pay, a barometer of strength
in corporate activity, climbed 1.3 percent in November from a
year earlier, gaining for the third straight month.
The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in November:
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOV NOV OCT
Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct)
Total cash earnings 276,218 yen -1.0 0.0*
Monthly wage 264,264 yen +0.3 -0.2*
-Regular pay 245,212 yen +0.3 -0.4*
-Overtime pay 19,052 yen +1.3 +2.9*
-Special payments 11,954 yen -22.4 +7.4*
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of workers (million)
Overall 44.607 mln +0.6 +0.5*
-general employees 32.154 mln +1.2 +0.2*
-part-time employees 12.452 mln -0.8 +1.3*
----------------------------------------------------------------
*denotes a revision from preliminary data.
The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed
for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five
people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have
less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days
during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm
that employs more than five people.
