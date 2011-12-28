TOKYO, Dec 28 Japanese wage earners' total cash earnings fell 1.0 percent in November from a year earlier, the first drop in two months, in a sign of caution at some companies due to worries over the global economic outlook and a firm yen. Special payments, predominantly winter bonuses, plunged 22.4 percent from a year earlier, the biggest fall since February last year when they declined 26.1 percent, as some corporations hold back on expenditure. Workers are usually given bonuses twice a year, in summer and December, but some firms pay bonuses in November. In one positive sign, overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, climbed 1.3 percent in November from a year earlier, gaining for the third straight month. The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in November: ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOV NOV OCT Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct) Total cash earnings 276,218 yen -1.0 0.0* Monthly wage 264,264 yen +0.3 -0.2* -Regular pay 245,212 yen +0.3 -0.4* -Overtime pay 19,052 yen +1.3 +2.9* -Special payments 11,954 yen -22.4 +7.4* ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) Overall 44.607 mln +0.6 +0.5* -general employees 32.154 mln +1.2 +0.2* -part-time employees 12.452 mln -0.8 +1.3* ---------------------------------------------------------------- *denotes a revision from preliminary data. The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people. To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: