TOKYO, July 3 Japanese wage earners' total cash
earnings fell in May from a year earlier, down for the first
time in four months, government data showed on Tuesday, in a
sign the pace of recovery after last year's earthquake and
tsunami may be slowing.
Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
rose 6.4 percent in May from a year earlier, matching the level
seen in October 2010, the Labour Ministry said.
Wage earners' total cash earnings came to 268,301 yen
($3,400), down 0.8 percent from a year earlier.
Special payments, predominantly summer bonuses, plunged 39.9
percent, which could reflect a 60.6 percent jump in the same
month last year.
The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in May:
----------------------------------------------------------------
MAY MAY APRIL
Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct)
Total cash earnings 268,301 yen -0.8 +0.2*
Monthly wage 261,695 yen +0.8 +0.3*
-Regular pay 243,290 yen +0.4 -0.2*
-Overtime pay 18,405 yen +6.4 +5.7*
-Special payments 6,606 yen -39.9 +2.1*
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of workers (million)
Overall 45.807 mln +0.8 +0.7
-general employees 32.939 mln +0.6 -0.1*
-part-time employees 12.869 mln +1.5 +2.5*
----------------------------------------------------------------
*denotes a revision from preliminary data.
The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed
for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five
people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have
less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days
during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm
that employs more than five people.
