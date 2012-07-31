TOKYO, July 31 Japanese wage earners' special payments, which are predominately summer bonuses, fell 1.5 percent in June from the same month last year, government data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that recent gains in consumer spending could lose momentum. Wage earners' average total cash earnings fell 0.6 percent in June from a year earlier to 432,756 yen ($5,500), marking the second consecutive month of decline. Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose 4.1 percent in June from a year earlier, the Labour Ministry said. The following table shows preliminary data for monthly incomes and numbers of workers in June: ----------------------------------------------------------- JUNE JUNE MAY Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct) Total cash earnings 432,756 yen -0.6 -1.1* Monthly wage 262,961 yen +0.1 +0.4* -Regular pay 244,629 yen -0.2 0.0* -Overtime pay 18,332 yen +4.1 +6.9* -Special payments 169,795 yen -1.5 -35.5* ----------------------------------------------------------- Number of workers (million) Overall 45.907 mln +0.8 +0.9* -general employees 32.852 mln +0.2 +0.2* -part-time employees 13.055 mln +2.3 +2.6* ----------------------------------------------------------- *denotes a revision from preliminary data. The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm that employs more than five people. To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website at: