TOKYO, July 31 Japanese wage earners' special
payments, which are predominately summer bonuses, fell 1.5
percent in June from the same month last year, government data
showed on Tuesday, in a sign that recent gains in consumer
spending could lose momentum.
Wage earners' average total cash earnings fell 0.6 percent
in June from a year earlier to 432,756 yen ($5,500), marking the
second consecutive month of decline.
Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
rose 4.1 percent in June from a year earlier, the Labour
Ministry said.
The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in June:
-----------------------------------------------------------
JUNE JUNE MAY
Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct)
Total cash earnings 432,756 yen -0.6 -1.1*
Monthly wage 262,961 yen +0.1 +0.4*
-Regular pay 244,629 yen -0.2 0.0*
-Overtime pay 18,332 yen +4.1 +6.9*
-Special payments 169,795 yen -1.5 -35.5*
-----------------------------------------------------------
Number of workers (million)
Overall 45.907 mln +0.8 +0.9*
-general employees 32.852 mln +0.2 +0.2*
-part-time employees 13.055 mln +2.3 +2.6*
-----------------------------------------------------------
*denotes a revision from preliminary data.
The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed
for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five
people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have
less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days
during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm
that employs more than five people.
To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at: