TOKYO, Oct 31 Japanese wage earners' total cash
earnings was unchanged in September from a year earlier, while
overtime pay slipped for the first time in 13 months, government
data showed on Wednesday, suggesting incomes remain under severe
pressure.
Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
slipped 0.8 percent in September from a year earlier, down for
the first time since August 2011, the labour ministry said.
The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in September:
----------------------------------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER SEPTEMBER AUGUST
Payments (yen) yr/yr change (pct)
Total cash earnings 266,196 yen 0.0 0.0*
Monthly wage 261,266 yen -0.1 -0.3*
-Regular pay 243,502 yen 0.0 -0.5*
-Overtime pay 17,764 yen -0.8 +2.7
-Special payments 4,930 yen +7.0 +5.9*
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of workers (million)
Overall 45.843 mln +0.6 +0.7
-general employees 32.757 mln +0.2 -0.2*
-part-time employees 13.086 mln +1.4 +2.8*
----------------------------------------------------------------
*denotes a revision from preliminary data.
The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who are employed
for more than one month at a firm that employs more than five
people, or 2) those who are employed on a daily basis or have
less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days
during the two months before the survey was conducted at a firm
that employs more than five people.
To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at: