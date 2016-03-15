(Adds updated comment from Toyota)
TOKYO, March 15 Toyota Motor Corp on
Tuesday said it was close to agreeing a monthly base wage
increase of 1,500 yen ($13.22) for the coming year, which would
be half of the 3,000 yen rise demanded by its labour unions.
"The details are being finalised regarding a provisional
agreement to meet the union's original request for bonus and to
offer a wage increase of 1,500 yen per month for the average
union member," a Toyota spokesman said.
The company added that it was also planning to meet in full
the unions' demand for a one-off bonus worth 7.1 months of
wages.
The world's largest automaker said it will announce its
final agreement with unions on Wednesday.
An increase of 1,500 yen would be far less than the 4,000
yen monthly increase agreed a year ago.
The Nikkei reported last week that Toyota was hoping to
agree on a deal centred on a 2,000-yen hike in base wages.
Toyota is seen as a bellwether for wage talks that take
place across the country's companies in spring.
Modest pay awards would hamper Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
efforts to stoke demand and defeat deflation. The annual
"shunto" wage talks are seen as crucial for the ultimate success
of Abe's aim to generate virtuous growth led by higher incomes
and business investment.
($1 = 113.4500 yen)
