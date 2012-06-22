* Tax hike set to pass in parliament vote
* Tax compromise pushes back debate on pensions, healthcare
* Social security spending cuts essential to curb debt
* Political turmoil looms if vote splits ruling Democrats
By Stanley White
TOKYO, June 22Japan's breakthrough deal on sales
tax increases, set to be sealed in a parliamentary vote next
week, comes at a price of a delay in reforming healthcare
benefits and pensions that must be tackled to curb the vast
national debt.
Parliament's lower house looks certain to approve on Tuesday
a plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent over three years, a
first step towards restoring Japan's fiscal health.
But raising taxes will not be enough without proceeding with
spending cuts, economists say.
And the plan could split the ruling Democratic Party, with
dissenters capable of witholding their support or even leaving
the party. If the number of rebels proves large enough, Prime
Minister Yoshihio Noda could even lose his majority in the
chamber and be forced into calling an election.
As the world's oldest population ages further and drives up
social security costs, spending cuts must follow to check public
debt already exceeding two years' worth of economic output.
However, in order to push ahead with the tax plan, the
ruling Democrats and the opposition skirted debate on the more
contentious social security part of a tax and welfare reform
package.
"What the compromise lacks are measures that cut payouts to
the elderly," said Naoko Horie, senior economist at Mizuho
Research Institute. "There are a lot of options, but you get the
sense that politicians dodged this issue."
Economists say raising the retirement age, cutting pension
benefits and raising the share of medical costs to be borne by
patients are unavoidable in any serious bid to fix finances.
It is unclear when such reforms may get on the political
agenda. The tax compromise referred a debate to a cross-party
body still to be established and politicians have shown little
appetite for such a debate.
The opposition Liberal Democratic Party and the smaller New
Komeito have criticised changes proposed by the Democrats,
saying they would make social security more costly and, as part
of the tax compromise, forced them to drop a campaign pledge of
guaranteed minimum pensions.
But opposition parties have yet to put forward proposals on
making the system sustainable. In the meantime, they have made
the Democrats promise cash payouts, tax breaks and possibly
lower taxes on food to ease the burden of a flat tax on low
earners, which could eat into any increase in tax revenue.
POLITICAL TURMOIL
Possible political turmoil further clouds reform efforts.
While the tax bill looks likely to pass with opposition
help, dissenting Democrats allied with former party leader
Ichiro Ozawa could cause upset the established order.
Media have speculated that around 50 Ozawa followers could
break ranks and the Democrats would lose their majority if 54 or
more left the party, leaving Noda with little choice but to call
an early election. With none of the major political parties seen
capable of winning a working majority, that could produce
further policy paralysis.
Moody's Investors Service, which welcomed the tax deal as
"one of the first serious efforts in many years" to address the
bulging deficit, appealed to politicians not to let up.
"Even with the agreement to raise the consumption tax, the
government will not achieve its ultimate goal of eliminating the
primary deficit by 2020 without implementing further reforms,"
it said this week.
"Therefore, resolute political leadership is essential to
advance a reform agenda and overcome policy inertia and
gridlock."
To illustrate how pressing the need was for spending cuts to
accompany tax hikes, BNP Paribas economists in Tokyo calculated
that even with the sales tax raised to 10 percent, Japan's debt
would climb to more than 260 percent of GDP by fiscal 2023.
"If you were to solve the problem by raising taxes you'd
have to keep raising taxes forever and it simply can't work,"
said BNP Paribas senior economist Hiroshi Shiraishi.