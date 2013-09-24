* Welfare spending, largely ignored, key to fiscal reform
By Stanley White
TOKYO, Sept 25 Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe is poised to raise Japan's sales tax, but this bruising
political decision leaves unresolved the bigger and much more
complicated task of curbing runaway social-welfare spending.
The tax hike, Japan's first serious move in nearly two
decades to rein in the worst debt burden in the developed world,
looks like the easy part.
Attention has focused on the sales tax increase - still not
formally decided - which is hugely politically sensitive in
Japan after the last rise, in 1997, was widely blamed for
tipping the economy into recession.
But any improvement in government revenue from the tax
increase will be dwarfed by expenditures, where a rapidly ageing
society and generous public services are blowing an
ever-bigger hole in the budget.
"There is no real progress on containing welfare spending,
so even if you raise the sales tax, the country's finances won't
improve," said Norio Miyagawa, senior economist at Mizuho
Securities Research & Consulting.
"We know what needs to be done. But the government is pushing
back important decisions."
With the most rapidly aging society in the world - a quarter
of the population is already over 65 - welfare is the biggest
and fastest-growing category of spending. The shrinking
workforce is crimping payments into the welfare system while the
boom in the number of retirees swells government payouts.
The government has taken some steps, such as raising the
retirement age - decided before Abe took office in December. But
there is scant progress to show on such contentious issues as
cutting benefits to the wealthy, adjusting pension payouts to
prices or getting local governments to bear more of the burden.
FISCAL BALANCING ACT
Abe is attempting a tough fiscal balancing act, boosting the
economy with massive spending and easy monetary policy while
promising to balance the budget over the medium-term. Unless he
can start to get spending under control, Japan's debt will
continue to balloon, eventually threatening a crisis of
confidence that could send interest rates soaring.
The prime minister, who returned to power for a rare second
term promising to revive Japan with a radical economic policy
that has been dubbed "Abenomics", is set to announce around Oct.
1 that he will raise the sales tax to 8 percent from 5
percent in April, people familiar with the process told Reuters
this month.
To offset much of the resulting drag on the economy, he
ordered his government to craft a stimulus package that sources
said was likely to amount to about 5 trillion yen ($50 billion).
The tax increase, meant to be the first of a two-step
doubling of the levy, is part of a package agreed last year to
begin righting the public finances of the world's third-biggest
economy.
But the government has little to show on welfare reform. The
cabinet last months approved the outlines of a bill, to be
submitted to the next session of parliament, that is largely a
list of promises to craft "necessary measures" over the next
several years.
Abe's government aims to halve the annual budget
deficit - excluding debt service and income from debt sales - by
the fiscal year to March 2016 and balance it five years later.
That target, already considered unrealistic by many
economists, will be derailed entirely if the government does not
aggressively tackle spending such as pension payouts and nursing
home costs.
QUADRILLION YEN PROBLEM
Japan's public debt has just topped 1 quadrillion
yen - 1,000 trillion yen, or about $10 trillion. At more than
twice Japan's GDP, it is the heaviest debt burden among
industrialised nations. Simply servicing the debt pile eats up
nearly a quarter of the budget.
For now, Japan's welfare programme appears well within
international norms. It amounted to 22.3 percent of GDP in
2010, versus 19.8 percent for the United States, 23.8 percent
for Britain and 27.1 percent for Germany, according to the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
But welfare spending is exploding as the population ages.
Moreover, the official figures may under-represent the
problem, as Japanese companies, due to strict labour
regulations, keep on their payrolls millions of employees whose
skills are no longer of use.
It is difficult to measure the number of these "hidden
unemployed", but a government scheme to support companies that
have fallen on hard times subsidised salaries for 4.6 million
people last fiscal year - just over 7 percent of the workforce.
Assuming Abe decides to raise the sales tax next year and
then carries through with the second increase to 10 percent in
2015 - a big if - the levy will bring in 13.5 trillion yen a
year, the Finance Ministry reckons.
Against that, the government is spending 29 trillion yen
this fiscal year on welfare. That could balloon to almost 35
trillion yen in three years, according to the ministry.
Policymakers have taken some steps, but they appear at best
only likely to slow the spending growth a bit.
The government wants to use 10.8 trillion yen of the annual
sales tax revenue to pay for welfare costs for the elderly and
plug a shortfall in the pension system.
Seniors will see the out-of-pocket burden of their
outpatient costs double to 20 percent in April, just as the
unpopular tax hike hits. And the government is raising the
retirement age in steps to 65 from 60, although the shift won't
be complete until 2030.
While many analysts worry that the pace is too leisurely,
there is no indication the government has the appetite to change
things more quickly.
"The worry is that the government will lose its incentive to
cut spending once it sees a pick-up in tax revenue," said
Hiroshi Miyazaki, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
"The government is focused more on higher economic growth
and higher tax revenue. I don't expect reforms to focus on
contributing greatly to fiscal discipline."
Indeed, the fiscal-reform plan allocates around 2.7 trillion
yen in new tax revenue to improving daycare facilities and
pensions for the poor, an attempt to soften public opposition to
welfare cuts.
The government also wants to expand the pension system to
cover more part-time workers, but there are not enough details
about the plan to estimate how much this could offset the
expected savings.
If Abe tries to have it both ways, he could hamper progress
in reducing the pension burden, hamstringing his long-term
budget goals.
($1 = 98.6950 Japanese yen)
