TOKYO, June 5 Don Quijote and Uniqlo, two of
Japan's best-known mass-market retailers, aren't waiting for the
government's new growth policies due later this month before
implementing their own labour reforms.
While many labour-intensive businesses face a shortage of
low-wage workers as Japan's economy perks up, discount chain Don
Quijote Holdings is drawing five times more job seekers
since it bucked tradition and eased application requirements.
Fast Retailing, operator of Uniqlo casual clothing
shops, is making many of its part-time workers into full-timers,
at greater cost, to retain staff and boost productivity.
While some companies are coping by revamping practices
established over decades of deflation, and perhaps hiking wages
or raising productivity, others are having to curb operations or
even shut down as staff become harder to find and to keep.
This worsening labour crunch could bring a reckoning for the
recovery led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary
policies, with bottlenecks either forcing a breakthrough to a
more efficient economy, or leaving the country mired in
stagflation as companies' costs rise and growth falters.
"The key is whether Japan can stimulate corporate
investments to raise productivity," said Yasuo Yamamoto, a
senior economist at Mizuho Research Institute.
Growth bottlenecks, he said, could be a necessary step to
transform Japan into an inflation-minded economy, weeding out
businesses that exploit cheap labour and replacing them with
more productive companies.
A draft of the government's new growth plan obtained by
Reuters this week includes calls on companies to offer more
flexible options for full-time employment - similar to Uniqlo's
measures - to expand opportunities for women, and would create
skill assessment standards to make it easier to change jobs.
But the draft plan, which is expected to be revised before
it's unveiled, lacks details on key reforms that companies have
long sought, such as a corporate tax cut and exemptions for
certain workers from limits on working hours.
"There's a gap emerging between what companies view as
necessary to boost business opportunities and the policies the
government is offering," said Hideo Kumano, chief economist at
Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
LOW-WAGE, LOW-MARGIN
One company struggling under the low-wage, low-margin model
is Watami Co, a nationwide chain of Japanese-style pubs
that will close about 60 less profitable locations, or 10
percent of the total, in the year to next March in part because
it can no longer afford to hire enough part-timers to properly
serve its clientele.
Hiring costs such as job advertisements have jumped to
around 9,000 yen ($88.46) per part-timer, three times what it
paid in October 2012 before Abe took power, as workers become
harder to find. The average hourly part-time wage has risen to
more than 1,090 yen from about 1,030 yen in the same period.
The job market is tightening, with April data showing 108
jobs available for every 100 job seekers, the highest ratio in
nearly eight years, according to government figures released
last week.
Some companies are responding by rethinking their hiring and
workplace practices to draw more workers and increase their
productivity.
After Don Quijote in March stopped requiring candidates to
submit standard Japanese resume forms, which many find
intimidating because of the detailed sections on educational
background, job applications soared, said hiring manager
Hiromasa Yoshimura. The company is also automating the printing
of product information signs that guide customers through rows
of shelves packed with merchandise from toilet paper to Rolex
watches.
Uniqlo, Asia's largest apparel chain, aims to boost the
expertise and productivity of its workforce while curbing staff
turnover by creating 16,000 new full-time positions, many likely
to be filled by existing part-timers. The jobs will be more
flexible on transfers, a key issue for many women who would be
reluctant to relocate away from their families.
While the job security and benefits extended to full-timers
will mean higher costs for the company at least in the short
term, it felt compelled to change as competition heats up to
recruit workers, spokesman Keiji Furukawa said.
Uniqlo aims to boost full-timers to around 30-40 percent of
its in-store staff from 10-20 percent now, and eventually to
about half, Furukawa said. It also hopes the full-timers' sales
and merchandise expertise will help boost revenue per worker and
per store.
While Don Quijote and Uniqlo, whose shares have both
outperformed the Nikkei benchmark since an
Abenomics-inspired rally began in late 2012, push ahead with
changes, many others are reluctant to invest in boosting
productivity and attracting workers.
"Many firms, particularly small ones, remain cautious about
expanding capacity and hiring more as they doubt that the boom
times will last very long," said Masashi Seki, a manager at
private credit research agency Tokyo Shoko Research.
($1 = 101.7450 Japanese Yen)
(Editing by Edmund Klamann and Ian Geoghegan)