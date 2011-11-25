DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Aug 18
TOKYO Nov 25 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi said on Friday he wants to watch the spread of effects from the central bank's monetary easing on Oct. 27.
Yamaguchi also told a government panel meeting that conditions in financial markets remain severe as shown by investors' heightened risk aversion, global stock price falls and widening spreads of U.S. and European corporate bonds, a senior official of the Cabinet Office told reporters. (Reporting by Shinji Kitamura, Writing by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)
