TOKYO Nov 15 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi will appear before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. (0700-0820 GMT), a parliamentary official said.

Yamaguchi will answer questions from a ruling party lawmaker in an upper house budget committee, the official said.

Earlier on Tuesday the BOJ board started a two-day review of monetary policy. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)