GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares lag record Wall Street, cautious of Fed plans
* Asian equity markets mixed, little reaction to firmer China data
TOKYO Nov 15 Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hirohide Yamaguchi will appear before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. (0700-0820 GMT), a parliamentary official said.
Yamaguchi will answer questions from a ruling party lawmaker in an upper house budget committee, the official said.
Earlier on Tuesday the BOJ board started a two-day review of monetary policy. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)
* Asian equity markets mixed, little reaction to firmer China data
BEIJING, June 14 Job creation remained solid in China over the first five months of the year, with 5.99 million new urban jobs, a spokeswoman for the nation's statistics bureau said Wednesday