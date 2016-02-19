TOKYO Feb 19 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
said on Friday that recent exchange-rate moves were "extremely
rough," although he declined to comment on whether Tokyo was
ready to intervene in the currency market to stem sharp yen
rises.
"Excessive volatility in currency market is undesirable,"
Aso said in a parliament session, adding that the government and
the Bank of Japan are in close contact.
The yen has gained more than 6 percent against the dollar so
far this year as global market turmoil pushes investors into
so-called safe-haven assets.
(Reporting By Sumio Ito; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by
Kim Coghill)