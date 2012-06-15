* Nakao comments break spell of silence for MOF FX comments
* Says yen rises due to concerns on Europe
* Seems pleased with IMF view that yen moderately overvalued
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's top financial diplomat
Takehiko Nakao on Friday broke a recent spell of silence from
domestic authorities on foreign exchange, saying strength in the
yen did not reflect economic fundamentals and that the
government would respond to currency moves appropriately.
Top officials had refrained from commenting on the yen since
the beginning of this month when the dollar fell to a 3-1/2
month low of 77.65 yen, a level believed to raise the threat of
intervention.
His warning came amid pressure for the dollar on
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may resort to further
monetary easing after labour market data disappointed and
consumer prices fell in May.
Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.6 percent to a one-week
low of 78.90 yen after the Bank of Japan announced no
policy change on Friday, although that was in line with market
expectations.
Japanese authorities took a step toward intervening earlier
this month, contacting several bank trading desks to check
currency rates, sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said, after weak U.S. payrolls data pushed up the yen.
Nakao said concerns over Europe's economy were causing
"one-sided" rises in the yen, which tends to benefit from
safe-haven flows.
"We'll continue to closely watch currency movements with a
sense of urgency and act as appropriate," he told reporters.
A strong yen hurts exporters earnings and policy makers
worry that further strength could derail the country's fragile
recovery.
Nakao seemed pleased with a recent report by the
International Monetary Fund in which it said the yen is
moderately overvalued.
"Considering the situation where the government has sought
steps to cope with a strong yen and deflation since the year
before last ... I see nothing strange in the fact that the IMF
has shifted from its previous stance of seeing the yen as
largely reflecting fundamentals," Nakao said.
Last November, Japan followed a record solo intervention
with a series of undisclosed smaller purchases totaling about 1
trillion yen ($12.6 billion) on worries that exports would flag
and the economy would not recover from the March 2011 earthquake
and tsunami disaster.