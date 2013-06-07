* Finance minister not considering yen intervention
* Economy minister stresses recovery continuing
* Scant prospect for further BOJ easing
* Corporate tax-cut talk going nowhere
* Yen rebound still not painful for Japan firms
By Stanley White, Leika Kihara and Yoshifumi Takemoto
TOKYO, June 7 Japan's government showed little
concern on Friday to a spike in the yen, but the calm response
masks a lack of solid policy options should the recently
floundering currency surge further.
The yen marked its biggest one-day climb against the dollar
in three years on Thursday, underscoring the fragility of the
early benefits from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive
reflationary policies.
Stock and currency markets in recent days have taken back a
significant chunk of the feel-good effect of "Abenomics," a
policy prescription of sweeping fiscal and monetary expansion
aimed at breaking years of deflation and reviving the world's
third-biggest economy .
But as the market moves reflect a global fall by the U.S.
currency rather than any Japanese factors boosting the yen,
Tokyo officials had little choice but to watch the market and
hope for calm. Indeed, the yen has not rebounded to levels that
would cause real pain for Japan Inc.
But after firing policy on all cylinders in recent months,
Abe has few obvious steps to take if markets should move more
sharply against him in the days ahead.
"We are watching these moves, but this is not about
intervention and I don't think we have to respond immediately,"
Finance Minister Taro Aso told a regular news conference after
the dollar slumped to a seven-week low of 95.90 yen overnight.
"The moves in the market are rough."
The U.S. currency, which had hit a 4-1/2-year high of 103.74
yen last month, was being battered as investors unwound long
dollar positions ahead of a closely watched Friday U.S. jobs
report to gauge the health of the world's biggest economy. The
yen's jump pushed Tokyo shares into bear territory, as the
benchmark Nikkei average slipped more than 20 percent below its
late-May high, before rebounding off its lows to end the day off
0.2 percent at 12,877.53.
"What's important is the fact that Japan's economy is
steadily recovering," said Economics Minister Akira Amari,
noting that the market moves are being driven by external
factors.
"We will finalise a growth strategy shortly ... and steadily
proceed with implementation," Amari told a news conference after
a cabinet meeting.
Investors panned the third tranche of Abe's growth strategy
on Wednesday: the Nikkei reversed a solid rise while the premier
spoke, ending that day down 3.8 percent.
He pledged to raise Japanese incomes by 3 percent annually
and set up special economic zones to attract foreign businesses
to the world's third-biggest economy. But the package offered
few specifics and will not be submitted to Parliament until the
fall.
The Cabinet is to approve the final version of the growth
strategy -- which is meant to transform the short-term boost of
monetary and fiscal stimulus into durable growth -- next Friday.
It is not expected to contain much new.
One obvious omission from the growth strategy so far has
been corporate tax cuts to spur economic activity. The idea is
stuck in political gridlock, amid opposition from the powerful
Finance Ministry, which is concerned over the ballooning of
Japan's government debt to well over twice the size of the
economy.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that
such tax cuts would be something to consider from the
perspective of Japan's international competitiveness, but
Finance Minister Aso remained cautious, saying such they would
not have an immediate impact on the economy.
Similarly, the Bank of Japan, meeting next week, looks
unlikely to add to the massive stimulus it unleashed in April,
which spurred the surge in the Nikkei and drop in the yen that
have been nearly erased in the market turmoil of recent days.
The BOJ is expected to avoid increasing its huge purchases
of government bonds and other assets in Tuesday's decision, but
people familiar with the central bank's thinking say it may
consider offering funds beyond one year in money-market
operations to dampen volatility in long-term interest rates.
One reason Tokyo officials are not overly concerned about
the yen's level is that even though the export-reliant Japanese
economy generally benefits from a weaker yen, the nation's
companies can still live with current levels.
A Reuters poll in late May found that Japanese companies
wanted the yen to stabilize or even recover a bit.
After the dollar broke above 100 yen, the Reuters Corporate
Survey of 400 firms found that 48 percent of the companies
wanted the yen to settle around 100 to the dollar.
Just 7 percent wanted the yen to weaken to 105 to the dollar
and 8 percent to 110 yen. By contrast, a full 29 percent wanted
the yen to strengthen back to current levels around 95 to the
dollar and 9 percent would prefer a 90-yen level.