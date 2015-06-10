TOKYO, June 10 Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday the currency market seemed to have misinterpreted the central bank chief's earlier remarks on the yen.

The yen surged to a two-week high against the dollar after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told parliament the currency was unlikely to fall further because it was already "very weak", prompting investors to trim huge bets against it.

Kuroda later told Amari in an informal chat that he had not intended to move the market.

"He clearly said that was not meant to be the third round of Kuroda bazooka," Amari told reporters after a meeting of a top government panel. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)