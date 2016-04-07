* Dollar near 17-mth low vs yen on Abe remarks, dovish Fed
* MOF says yen moves 'one-sided', ready to take steps
* Verbal warning had little impact on yen gains
* Strong yen damages exporters, fight against deflation
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, April 7 A senior Japanese official on
Thursday condemned the yen's rapid rise to a 17-month high
versus the dollar, calling the ascent "one-sided", and
threatening to intervene against it.
The dollar hit 109.36 yen, its weakest since late
October 2014, after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's last
monetary meeting confirmed the Fed's dovish take on future
interest rate hikes.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's comment to the Wall Street
Journal that countries should avoid seeking to weaken their
currencies with "arbitrary intervention" fuelled speculation
that Japan would not intervene to arrest the yen's rally.
"It has been one-sided," the official told reporters when
asked about the yen's recent gains. "We will take steps (in the
market) if necessary," the official said on condition of
anonymity.
It was the bluntest comment made so far by a finance
ministry official. They have generally said in recent weeks that
they were closely watching market moves. In Japan, the finance
ministry has jurisdiction over currency policy.
Despite the verbal warning, however, the dollar hit a fresh
17-month low below 109.335 yen.
While global concerns over a currency war linger, Japan has
stayed away from the markets since it last intervened in
November 2011 to stem a strong yen.
The dollar last traded at around 109.60 yen on Thursday,
still near its weakest in a year and a half, chilling exporter
sentiment and weighing heavily on Japan's fight against
deflation.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and
Eric Meijer)