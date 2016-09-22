(Adds background)
TOKYO, Sept 22 Japan's top currency diplomat
said on Thursday that Japanese financial authorities are
watching for speculative currency market moves and would respond
if needed.
Masatsugu Asakawa, vice finance minister for international
affairs, said "We are worried that there are nervous moves in
the currency market."
"If speculative moves continue to be seen, we are ready to
take necessary action," he said.
He added that authorities will monitor the currency market
in the evening even more carefully than usual.
Asakawa spoke following a meeting, held on a public holiday,
that involved the finance ministry, Financial Services Agency
and the Bank of Japan (BOJ).
At the meeting, there was discussion of policy decisions in
the past day from central banks in Japan and the United States.
Such meetings are not routinely scheduled, but neither are
they considered unusual.
On Thursday, following the Fed decision to keep policy
steady, the dollar tumbled to a near 4-week low of 100.1 against
the yen, before paring losses.
On Wednesday, the BOJ added a long-term interest rate target
to its massive asset-buying programme, overhauling its policy
framework and recommitting to reaching its 2 percent inflation
target as quickly as possible.
Most Japanese corporate profits will take a hit by the
stronger yen as their overseas profits could be eroded when
repatriated.
(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by Ayai Tomisawa;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)