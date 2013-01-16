TOKYO Jan 16 Masahiro Sakane, a member of a
Japanese government panel on industry competitiveness and
chairman of Komatsu Ltd, said a further fall in the yen
to between 90 and 100 to the U.S. dollar would be good for
Japanese businesses' revival.
Sakane also told a group interview on Wednesday that any
measures to boost industry competitiveness should not include
bailing out weaker companies with taxpayers' money to
artificially prolong their lives.
The new government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has
made reviving the economy his top priority, is setting up a
panel, called the Industrial Competitiveness Council, to advise
on boosting competitiveness of Japan Inc, which has been hurt by
a firmer yen, persistent deflation and weak global demand.
"All the business leaders have said in their new year
messages that they want the yen to trade between 90 and 100 yen
per dollar," Sakane said.
"As for my company, with the yen trading at 90-100 yen a
dollar, profitability for exports of products made in Japan
would become as high as that of overseas sales of products made
overseas."
Komatsu is a major construction machinery maker, competing
with Caterpillar Inc and Hitachi Construction Machinery
Co Ltd.
Abe has called for unlimited monetary easing and big fiscal
spending to end nearly 15 years of deflation, helping send share
prices higher and driving down the Japanese currency.
The dollar traded at 87.79 yen on Wednesday, versus levels
of around 78 in early October.
Sakane said the government should not fall back into the old
habits of rescuing weak companies with public money, which would
make domestic competition unnecessarily harsh and cause wasteful
duplication of research and development money.
"When the state is involved (in industry revitalisation), it
tends to lean toward bailing out the weak ... But it is clear
that making strong ones even stronger would boost the country's
overall competitiveness," he said.
The Nikkei business daily said last month the government
planned to spend up to 1 trillion yen ($11.28 billion) to buy
machinery and factories from domestic manufacturers to
strengthen their competitiveness, with struggling TV and LCD
panel maker Sharp Corp seen as one of the potential
beneficiaries.
($1 = 88.6500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Kim Coghill)