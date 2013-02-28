TOKYO Feb 28 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso
said on Thursday that he will keep close watch on currency
market moves, and that the economy was showing bright signs,
including recent gains in share prices, after a slump last year.
"We will continue to monitor currency moves and make sure
the economy recovers by encouraging private investment, jobs
growth and an expansion in wages," Aso said in a speech to
parliament.
The yen had weakened sharply since mid-November, boosting
sentiment in the export-oriented economy, but its gains this
week on worries about political deadlock in Italy served as a
reminder that the Japanese currency is still perceived as a
safe-haven currency in times of uncertainty.
At a separate event earlier, Aso told the lower house budget
committee that he was cautious about adopting proposals for the
Bank of Japan to be allowed to buy foreign bonds, as it could be
viewed as currency intervention, which would run contrary to
agreements with governments of other major economies.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in December, after his
party's big election win, promising to revive the world's
third-largest economy with his "Abenomics" policy mix of
monetary and fiscal stimulus, and the resulting weakeness in the
yen has begun to help exporters.
Aso told parliament that the economy, which entered a
shallow recession last year, was beginning to show optimistic
signs.
"From the middle of last year the global economy slowed,
which led to weakness... and worries that the bottom would fall
out of Japan's economy," he said. "However, recently, the stock
market has started to recover and we've started to see some
bright signs."
Aso also stressed the need for Japan to fix its finances,
with public debt twice the size of its economy, and said
policies would aim to achieve both fiscal reform and economic
revitalisation.
"We cannot keep resorting to fiscal spending forever. It is
vital to secure trust in Japan's public finances in view of its
very severe fiscal situation," he added.
The government planned to draw up an ambitious growth
strategy, including bold regulatory and structural reforms, by
around the middle of this year, Aso said.
He reiterated Japan's pledge to halve its primary fiscal
deficit by the year ending in March 2016 and realise a surplus
by the year ending in March 2021. To achieve this end, Aso said
the government will continue with tax and welfare reforms.
Economics Minister Akira Amari said in a separate speech to
parliament that the central bank must pursue powerful monetary
steps to bring the economy out of nagging deflation.
"I strongly expect the Bank of Japan to proceed with bold
monetary easing to erase deflationary expectation and achieve 2
percent inflation goal as soon as possible," he said, referring
to the central bank's new price target.