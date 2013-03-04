TOKYO, March 4 Japan's top currency official said on Monday that the country's monetary policy is aimed at getting the economy out of deflation and that the resulting depreciation of its currency as should be permissible.

Speaking at a symposium, vice finance minister for international affairs Takehiko Nakao also said the recent weakening by the yen reflected fundamentals of the world economy amid signs of recovery in the United States and stabilisation in the euro zone.